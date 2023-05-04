Robert A. Fehlman Buys 12,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.5 %

SFNC stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,871,000 after buying an additional 621,340 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,018,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

