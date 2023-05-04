Robert W. Baird Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $60.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,674,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,736.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,202 shares of company stock worth $6,703,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

