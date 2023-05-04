Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,058.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,688.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,578.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.