Robin S. Hickenlooper Sells 74 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,058.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,688.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,578.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
