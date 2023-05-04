Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Down 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.