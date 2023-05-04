Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $109.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,109,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,639,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

