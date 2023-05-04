Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 810,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

