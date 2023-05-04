Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

