Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

