Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gentherm Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
Gentherm Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Institutional Trading of Gentherm
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentherm (THRM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.