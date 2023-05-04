Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Gentherm Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 1.38. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.