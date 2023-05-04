Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on International Paper’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $83,530,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,155,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 981,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.