SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter.

SelectQuote Price Performance

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About SelectQuote

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

