SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter.
NYSE SLQT opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
