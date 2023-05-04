SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,817 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 347.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5,712.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,670 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

