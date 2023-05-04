SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,782 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $54.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

