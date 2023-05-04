SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 474 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after buying an additional 322,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.5 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of WLY opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -213.47 and a beta of 1.03.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.