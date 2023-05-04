SG Americas Securities LLC Has $534,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after buying an additional 92,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

