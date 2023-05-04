SG Americas Securities LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123,079 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $906,000.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

