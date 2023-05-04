SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

