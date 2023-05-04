SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $542,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Olin by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olin Stock Down 0.8 %

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

