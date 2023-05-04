SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,195 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after acquiring an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.
Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Featured Articles
