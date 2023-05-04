SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acushnet Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLF. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Acushnet stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.