SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson upped their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

USNA opened at $67.44 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $230,068.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,762.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $563,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.