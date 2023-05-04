SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,507 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 181.02 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

