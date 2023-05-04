SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 18,144 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,525,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,342,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Baxter International by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

