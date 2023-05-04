SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 21,803 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $58.54 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

