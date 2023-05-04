SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,865 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

DRH stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

