SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,252 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 64.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Up 1.8 %

FTCH opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Farfetch had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.77.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.