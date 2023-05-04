SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 668 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

