SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 27,665 shares valued at $821,806. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

