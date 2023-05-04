Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.42. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.28 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $15.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

In other Shift Technologies news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata bought 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 214,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,229. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

See Also

