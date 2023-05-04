Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Drops By 7.1%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.