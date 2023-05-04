Short Interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Rises By 6.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Comerica by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

