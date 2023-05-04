Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Expands By 5.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,912,200 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 9,357,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,304.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBAUF opened at $65.44 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.48 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

