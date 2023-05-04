Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Grows By 5.7%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Further Reading

