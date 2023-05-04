Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expands By 6.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,826,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

