Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Expands By 6.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -2.07. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,126 shares of company stock valued at $721,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,826,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

