Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Rises By 6.0%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 354.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

