Short Interest in Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Declines By 5.3%

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DNIF opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.