Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Expands By 5.9%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Up 4.0 %

FACO stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $32.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

