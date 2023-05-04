Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increases By 5.9%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 15,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $268,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 15.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 127,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 118.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,409 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Fluor has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.