Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Grows By 5.9%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 845,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $11,251,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 19.3 %

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.56%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

