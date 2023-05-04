Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expands By 6.0%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.42. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after buying an additional 188,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

