Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Expands By 5.5%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,535,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 1,455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,679.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

DNPUF stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.69.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.