Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 120699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

