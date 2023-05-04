Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Critical Analysis

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy $2.33 billion 9.14 $397.36 million $3.42 45.44

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Enphase Energy 18.83% 74.86% 18.44%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solar Energy Initiatives and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 1 5 22 0 2.75

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $281.24, suggesting a potential upside of 80.96%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, India, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Romania, and Other. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

