SomaLogic (SLGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 111.77%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect SomaLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGC shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

