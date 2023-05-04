Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHO shares. TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.