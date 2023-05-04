Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOHO shares. TheStreet upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

