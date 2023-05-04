Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 205,239 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 734,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SWX opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

