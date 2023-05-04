S&P Global Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI opened at $349.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

