Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Price Performance
LOV stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
