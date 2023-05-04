Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

LOV stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

