SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 78,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 39,868 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 676,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,445,000 after buying an additional 349,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $170.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

