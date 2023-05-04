Spinnaker Trust Buys 1,148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,613 shares of company stock worth $7,590,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

